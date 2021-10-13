Free flu vaccine clinic, food giveaway in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and L.A. Care Health Plan’s jointly operated Community Resource Centers will host a drive-thru/walk-up flu vaccine clinic and food giveaway event in Palmdale this Saturday for local residents aged 3 years and older.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Palmdale High School football field parking lot, located at 2137 East Avenue R (on 20th Street East, between Avenue R and Palmdale Boulevard).

“Flu season is here, and, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in infections fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, it is crucial that everyone get the flu vaccination,” said James Cruz, M.D., chief medical officer at Blue Shield Promise. “As individuals return to classrooms or workplaces, we are particularly committed to protecting those living in the communities we serve from the severity of the flu virus and helping ensure they stay healthy.”

Flu vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available while supplies last. All individuals aged 3 years and older who get a flu vaccine will receive a gift item, and there will be a food giveaway for all who receive the flu vaccine, as well. Gift items and food will be given away while supplies last.

The event was organized to help local residents avoid the “double epidemic” of flu and COVID-19 infections, and to remind the public that getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines or “boosters” at the same time is safe and effective.

“While we dodged a COVID-19 and flu ‘twindemic’ last season, it could very well happen this season,” said Richard Seidman, M.D., MPH, L.A. Care chief medical officer. “It would be unfortunate if it were to happen since there are effective, life-saving vaccines for both the flu and COVID-19 – and they are more accessible than ever before.”

[Information via news release from Blue Shield of California.]

–