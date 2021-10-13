Class A drivers and warehouse selectors recruitment event this Saturday

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center, in partnership with Sygma, located at 46905 47th Street West in Lancaster, will host a recruitment event for immediate openings for Class A drivers and warehouse selectors on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Some warehouse experience and availability to work overtime is required.

Class A driver training and a sign on bonus of up to $10,000 are available. Registration is required and available at https://sygma_event.eventbrite.com/. Candidates must also be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

Candidates should bring a resume, dress appropriately for an interview, and be on time.

For more information, call David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email DSantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

