Variety of Halloween events and activities on tap in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is hosting a series of free events in October to celebrate Halloween.

Kicking things off is the annual Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. Admission is free and it is open to kids up to age 12 and their families. City staff will transform the park into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick or treat giveaways, enjoy recreational games, and take photos with fun Halloween themed inflatables. Participants from the Desert Willow Dance Troupe will perform a dance to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Community exhibitors will also be on site to hand out treats and information about their local businesses. Participating partners include Palmdale Church, Target, and Lowes.

The following day, Saturday, Oct. 23, the Marie Kerr Recreation Building at 39700 30th St. West will become a ghoulishly frightening Haunted House from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free and ages 13 and up are welcome. Facial coverings will be required per COVID-19 protocols. Costumes are not permitted.

The following week, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E Avenue Q-12, will hold its second annual Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Participants should enter via 11th Street East to Avenue Q-12 and into the SAVES parking lot. Treats will be given to those 18 years old and under. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Guests must remain in their vehicles.

Also on Friday, Oct. 29, the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host an October Giveaway Event from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged. October holidays Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will be celebrated with giveaways of candy, take-home activities, and coloring sheets.

The city’s four legged friends and their families get their chance for Halloween fun at the Howl-O-Ween event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Yellen Dog Park, located 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. The event is free and open to the public. Howl-O-Ween will feature free treats for dogs and people, a photo area, spooky agility equipment, music, and a dog costume contest. Costume contest participants must register at the park on the day of the event before 10:15 a.m. The contest will begin at 10:30 a.m., and winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Prizes from PetSmart will be awarded to the winners of the most original, funniest, and scariest dog costumes.

Wrapping up the festivities is the sixth annual Palmdale Sheriff Boosters Trunk or Treat and Car Show coming to Poncitlán Square, 38315 9th Street East on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trophies will be given for the best costume and best decorated car. All proceeds will benefit the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters and the Palmdale Sheriff Stations Youth Activities League. To register your car, bike, or truck, visit https://pstrunkortreat.com/car-show.

