Lancaster woman killed in solo rollover crash

LANCASTER – A female driver was killed Monday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Antelope Valley area, authorities said.

The crash happened at an unknown time Monday, Oct. 11, on Avenue O just west of 240th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Avenue O at “an undetermined high rate of speed” when her vehicle traveled to the right, onto the dirt shoulder, and overturned several times, the CHP report states. The woman was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries.

Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was a 44-year-old woman from Lancaster, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer T. Shields at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.