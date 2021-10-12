Hospitality recruitment event in Palmdale Oct. 14

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a hospitality recruitment event this Thursday for Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Palmdale.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the AJCC center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway.

Interested persons should register at https://fairfieldhotel.eventbrite.com.

Positions available include breakfast associate, executive housekeeper, front desk agent, laundry facilities, room attendant, maintenance associate, maintenance chief, night auditor, operations manager, and sales manager.

For more information contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

