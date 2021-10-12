Help Lancaster detectives ID check fraud suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for check fraud.

He is accused of cashing a stolen check at a bank in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Llaury at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

