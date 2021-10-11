LANCASTER – High winds that caused a dust storm prompted a closure of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Lancaster area Monday.
Around 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, the California Highway Patrol announced that the 14 Freeway was closed in both directions between Avenue A and Avenue I.
The CHP also announced that SR-138 was closed from 120th Street West to 180th Street West until further notice.
The dust storm resulted in “low to zero visibility” in the area, the CHP reported.
UPDATE: Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, the 14 Freeway was reopened. However, the SR138 closure was expanded to include the area from 110th Street to 180th Street, the CHP reported.
3 comments for "High winds cause dust storm, prompting closure of 14 Freeway in Lancaster area [UPDATED]"
