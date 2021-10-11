3 people wounded, suspect killed, in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – Three people were wounded and a gunman was found dead Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster restaurant, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, on the 42100 block of Sierra Highway in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A source at the scene said the incident started with an altercation inside the Culichi Town restaurant and that a man pulled out a gun and got into a shootout with a security guard. LASD would not confirm this information.

FOX11 reported the sheriff’s SWAT team rescued a wounded woman who apparently was a hostage inside the restaurant and found the suspect dead inside.

“The three victims (two male adults and one female adult) are being treated at a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time,” according to the sheriff’s news release.

“The male adult suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any additional details on the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–