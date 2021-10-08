Fall is perfect time for Palmdale City Library’s Coffee & Coloring

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a free Coffee & Coloring for Home adult program on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants are encouraged to stop by the Library to pick up a Coffee & Coloring goodie bag to enjoy at home or in the Library. Supplies are limited, and the goodie bags are for adults only.

“Come out, enjoy the beautiful fall weather and join us for a grab-and-go Coffee and Coloring bag to enjoy at home, or stay with us and color,” said Library Associate Monica Villegas.

The Library’s Coffee & Coloring program occurs the second Tuesday of every month.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call the Palmdale City Library at 661/267-5600 or TDD 267- 5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

