Lancaster approves 2.8 million square foot high-tech sustainable glass farm

LANCASTER – Bluehouse Greenhouse, Inc. is coming to Lancaster to build a 62-acre greenhouse production facility that uses leading-edge technology to sustainably grow fruits and vegetables, Lancaster city officials announced Thursday.

“The BHGH facility will use an advanced closed loop sustainable ecosystem design to create the optimal environment for plant life, increasing quality, production, and consistency,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “This is the future of farming, and we are thrilled that Lancaster will help to foster this unique and critically needed agriculture technology.”

Greenhouse agriculture is a commercial and sustainable method of farming that was started by the Dutch after World War II, perfected over time, and adapted around the world as a better way to grow fresh fruits and vegetables. The enclosed glass and steel, climate-controlled greenhouses create the optimal growing climate for plants to thrive, according to a news release from the city of Lancaster.

“Our greenhouses will combine traditional agriculture practices with advanced technologies to grow the best tasting, highest quality produce,” said BHGH founder Ari Kashani. “We are advancing agriculture to the new era; a more sustainable one. Our controlled greenhouses will produce 3,000% more yield per acre than a traditional farm, will use 90% less water, require 90% less human handling and will be free from any herbicides.”

As an example of the sustainability of greenhouse farming, a standard head of lettuce grown in the field consumes about 28 gallons of water from seed to harvest. In a greenhouse, the consumption drops to less than 2 gallons. The 62-acre BHGH Flagship facility will produce over 50 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables annually to be distributed to local and regional markets.

BHGH has worked closely with the city of Lancaster’s Planning Division to ensure that Lancaster’s standards for building efficient and sustainable structures were met.

“The project will bring hundreds of new construction jobs to the city, as well as over 200 permanent skilled jobs,” Kashani said. “With an abundant source of natural light, dry manageable climates, excellent transportation linkages, and a strong, supportive local community, Lancaster is the ideal location to ensure highly productive and profitable operations.”

“This marks the beginning of an important movement that can become a model for the entire nation to build secure and self-sufficient controlled agricultural environments,” Parris added. “It’s a whole new, more efficient and sustainable way to cultivate, produce, and feed our country.”

Antelope Valley Engineering, a local design and engineering firm, is leading the master planning and engineering effort for this agro-park development. The facility is slated to break ground in winter 2021/2022 and plans to be in production with fruits and vegetables on the market in late Winter 2022.

For more information on Bluehouse Greenhouse technology, visit www.bluehousegrown.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

