$3M road project on Palmdale Blvd. starting next week

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works will be rehabilitating Palmdale Boulevard, from 90th Street East to 140th Street East, with construction scheduled for Oct. 11, to Nov. 5, the department announced.

Project road limits will be flagged with portable message sign boards alerting commuters. The road will not be closed to through traffic, but there will be flagmen and pilot vehicles to let through one direction of traffic at a time. Because of the delays, motorists are advised to avoid Palmdale Boulevard east of 90th East from next week until early November, and to use Avenue T or Avenue O if they can.

The contractor will keep open the access to Daisy Gibson School, businesses and homes.

The $3 million road project, PH III, will improve the poor condition of the roadway and extend the life of the pavement. The work will consist of performing a 3-inch cold in-place recycling (CIR) treatment on the existing asphalt pavement and placing an overlay cap of 1.5 inches of Polymer Modified Asphalt Concrete (PMAC).

The approved plans can be found here.

For questions or more information regarding this project, contact Andy Hernandez at 661-944-1508, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and refer to the Palmdale Blvd (PH III) project.

[Information via the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.]