Local students sent thank you cards to PWD board, staff

PALMDALE – A sixth-grade class from Desert Willow Magnet Academy sent hand-made, personalized cards to 89 Palmdale Water District (PWD) staff and board members during Water Professionals Appreciation Week to thank them for their work.

The cards, decorated with markers, glitter, beads, stars and crayons, were made by 85 students in three classes taught by science teacher Sonya Farmer, who is the chairperson of the school’s science department.

“My students had a wonderful time making the cards for Palmdale Water District,” Farmer said. “They were all excited to do the project. I’m thrilled that we were able to participate in this special, annual recognition for an industry that is so vital to our community.”

“Our Board of Directors and staff truly appreciate receiving the creative cards from the Desert Willow students,” said PWD Public Affairs Director Judy Shay. “We love the uniqueness of the cards and are proudly displaying them on our desks. They have definitely brightened our week.”

Water Professionals Appreciation Week, which runs through Sunday, was established by the state legislature five years ago to highlight the role of water industry professionals and local public water agencies in ensuring safe and reliable water, wastewater and recycled water in California.

PWD provides water to 126,000 people in Palmdale and the surrounding unincorporated communities. Due to COVID-19 protocols prohibiting large gatherings, PWD staff enjoyed sandwich/salad boxed lunches and received the cards to celebrate the week.

Having worked with Desert Willow on previous water-related projects, PWD reached out to the school to acquaint the students with the role of water professionals. The school is within the District’s service boundaries. Desert Willow, a fine arts, science and technology magnet

academy, is one of five middle schools in Palmdale School District.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

