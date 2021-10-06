Help detectives find sex offender wanted on child pornography warrant, believed to be in the AV

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a registered sex offender wanted on a warrant for possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Arturo Galindo-Alvarez, 31, is Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His last known residence was in the Antelope Valley, and he is still believed to be in that area, sheriff’s officials said. Galindo-Alvarez does not have a vehicle, but he previously drove a dark gray 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Arturo Galindo-Alvarez is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Team at 323-526-5156.