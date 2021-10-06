Circus Vargas returns to Palmdale with new production for 2021!

PALMDALE – The Circus Vargas extravaganza returns to Palmdale next week, with the big top erected outside the Antelope Valley Mall from Friday, Oct. 15, to Monday, Nov. 1.

The new 2021 production — Mr. V’s Big Top Dream! — is a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic, according to organizers.

“Follow our tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the most amazing circus artists under the sun. Meet the colorful cast of characters he encounters along his journey in pursuit of his circus dream. And then finally, witness the culmination of his life’s work, his masterpiece, his dream in true Vargas style,” organizers said in a news release.

“Run away with us for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure,” organizers said.

The animal-free production will feature world-renowned performers, death-defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists and more.

It opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, outside the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale.

For more information, including additional performance dates, times and ticket prices, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office outside the mall.

[Information via news release from Circus Vargas.]

