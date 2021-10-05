Slain LACFD engineer’s parents allege wrongful death

The parents of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer who was slain in June by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station house filed court papers Tuesday against the killer’s estate, alleging wrongful death, assault and battery and negligence.

The still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought by Larry and Bonnie Carlon, the father and mother of the late 44-year-old Tory Carlon, against the estate of Jonathan Patrick Tatone, seeking unspecified damages as well as compensation for funeral and burial expenses.

Carlon was working at Station No. 81 on Sierra Highway on June 1 when the 45-year-old Tatone, who also was an engineer but was off duty, arrived and an argument ensued, authorities said.

Tatone subsequently shot Carlon, who later died, and county Fire Capt. Arnie Sandoval, who survived.

Tatone departed to his Acton residence, which he set afire before shooting himself to death.

“The defendant had a longstanding, job-related workplace dispute with the decedent,” the plaintiffs’ court papers state.

The plaintiffs have suffered financial losses as well as the comfort and companionship Carlon provided them, the plaintiffs’ court papers state.

