Sheriff’s Department to use grant to develop traffic services program

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday it will use a $1.8 million grant to develop a traffic services program in an effort to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors.

The grant, which was awarded to the department from the California Office of Traffic Safety, will fund such measures as DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on suspected impaired drivers, operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cellphone law, bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on risky driver behaviors and operations focused on top violations such as speeding, failure to yield and improper turning or lane changes.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill.

“This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant program will run through September 2022, Hill said.

