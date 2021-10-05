Palmdale motorcyclist killed in solo crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo motorcycle crash that killed in a man Saturday night in the Antelope Valley area.

It happened around 9:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on Sierra Highway on to State Route 14, according to a CHP report,

The man was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Sierra Highway when he lost control of the bike and crashed prior to entering the main portion of State Route 14 northbound, the CHP report states. The rider was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 58-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer B. Carroll at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–