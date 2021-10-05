Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival coming to Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday

PALMDALE – The fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Admission and parking are free.

Music, art, food, artisan creations, painting classes, and locally crafted beer and wine will be part of the Kaleidoscope experience. Taking the Palmdale Amphitheater stage will be Irish/Celtic performers Paddy’s Pig at 10 a.m.; playful folk/bluegrass/Dixieland entertainers High-D Boys at 11:30 a.m.; original world guitar sounds by Incendio at 1 p.m.; classic soul/Motown powerhouse Stone Soul at 2:45 p.m.; and Latin jazz artist Louie Beltran Cruz at 4:30 p.m.

Featured muralists — including Carlos Mendoza, Donna Weil, Kris Holladay and Xochilt Garcia — will create new masterpieces “live” during Kaleidoscope, as attendees watch and meander through the Amphitheater grounds.

More than a dozen artists will host “mini-studios” where they will showcase original works, host demonstrations, answer questions, and offer pieces of one-of-a-kind art for sale. Scheduled to appear are A-mase-Collaboration, Blazing Star Arts, Cynthia Ann Swan, Elizabeth Anne Kennedy, Erin Killian Pottery, Kristina Holladay, Noelle Martin, Nord Skogen Studio, Pepe Melan, SD Graphics, The Creative Dork, The Funky Moon, and The Party Artist. Additionally, works by student, novice, and hobbyist artists will be on display in the ArtLight exhibit.

A highlight of Kaleidoscope will be the Living Water Statues, where water pours forth from the fingertips of fountain features from a pool, evoking the glorious sculpture of the Italian Renaissance in an engaging water display. Performance times are 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Artisan craft lovers will be thrilled to visit the Fresh Made Market, featuring handmade creations and culinary items that make perfect gifts for all occasions. Vendors include Corvo Coffee, Our Apothecary, Screaming Goats Soap Company, The Soap Box by Ashley Jane, and The Sweet Spot.

Food and drink are also part of Kaleidoscope’s experience and will be available for purchase. Offerings to choose from include Familia Barrios Catering, with a variety of authentic south of the border cuisine; Taste of Soul on Wheels, combining soul with Mexican cuisine; Couple of Nuts, offering kettle corn and funnel cakes; Alex Fruit N Nuts, providing assorted dried fruit and nuts, smoothies and Pepsi products; and Italian Ice, the most exceptionally smooth and creamy, highest quality and boldest tasting frozen dessert available.

The Art of the Vine will feature wine offerings from Coruce Vineyards, Golden Star Vineyards, Reyes Winery, and Thief & Barrel, while the Art of the Brew Craft Beer will present flavorful and fresh locally crafted brews from Bravery Brewing Company, Lucky Luke Brewing, and Transplants Brewing Company.

New to Kaleidoscope will be a free Cardboard Box Maze presented by A.MAZE.D for kids to explore, while attendees of all ages may partake in the free Brush Strokes classes and create their very own take-home masterpiece. Brush Stroke classes will take place at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“After a year off due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be bringing back a community favorite event that features diverse artful experiences and live musical entertainment that are sure impress,” said Palmdale Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith. “Attendees will be inspired by a wide variety of artisan displays and original works available for purchase, and live muralists crafting spectacular works of art right before your eyes. People will even be able to try their hand at painting at our free Brush Strokes class, and of course, there will be plenty of delicious food, drink and specialty items for people to take home handcrafted souvenirs.”

For more information on this free event, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

