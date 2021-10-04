Man shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call, and “upon their arrival, they discovered the victim inside the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the news release states. “​​​​​​​Paramedics responded to the location and the victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.”

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but the victim was in his 20s, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

“Deputies are canvasing the area for possible witnesses and video surveillance,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

