Land sale and Palmdale Tourism Improvement District among topics to be discussed at Palmdale City Council meeting

PALMDALE – The next Palmdale City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.

It will be open to in-person attendees, who will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Topics will include the establishment of the Palmdale Tourism Improvement District, approval of sale for city owned land at Sierra Highway and Ave. M, and commendations for several awareness campaigns related to public health, safety, and well-being.

The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings. Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.

Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82935482206?pwd=S3NVMnIxS3NTaDFnL29BM0UvT2RQZz09. Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 829 3548 2206 and passcode 959732.

While participating on Zoom, please press *9 to “Raise Your Hand” and wait for the host to ask you to unmute yourself. Press *6 to unmute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record and begin.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–