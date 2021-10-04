Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Monday called on auto manufacturers to work with him to develop solutions to address the rise in thefts of catalytic converters across the county and throughout the nation.
“Catalytic converters are quick and easy to steal, and thieves can quickly turn them into cash,” Gascón said in a statement. “In addition, the lack of unique identifiers makes it virtually impossible to prove in court that a particular catalytic converter was stolen.”
Catalytic converters — which are used to turn hazardous exhaust from a vehicle into less harmful gases — are made of highly valuable metals such as platinum, rhodium and palladium and can fetch up to $1,200 each, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
California is among the top five states for catalytic converter thefts, and there has been a sharp rise in the thefts nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Gascón urged auto manufacturers to join him in an effort to “develop creative and inexpensive solutions to substantially prevent these crimes from occurring and reduce the likelihood of victimization in Los Angeles County and the rest of the nation.”
The district attorney has reached out to four major automobile manufacturers, with only the Torrance-based Honda Motor Co. Ltd. expressing interest so far in exploring possible solutions, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
While the top prosecutor in San Francisco, Gascón led a similar effort to reduce thefts of cell phones and sponsored legislation making California the first state to require kill switches on cell phones that make the devices inoperable if they are stolen.
–
5 comments for "DA Gascón wants auto makers to help address rise in catalytic converter thefts"
Beecee says
I’ll make the auto manufacture do my job cause I can’t do mine properly
-gascon
Impose stiff penalties for those caught stealing catalytic converters….
Wala, problem solved.
Tim Scott says
LOL…sure. People who are gonna steal catalytic converters are lining up at law libraries researching the sentencing guidelines as we speak. When are you gonna get it through your skull that the whole “harsh penalties are effective deterrents” theory has been demonstrated as flat wrong? To keep on pushing for the same demonstrably failed ideas is just insane.
Voilà and so am I says
I knew she was ignorant but “wala”??
Beware says
Tim Scott and William are the SAME person! Both are cowards that sit behind a computer screen and play games. Dont listen to anything thay say
Gone in Sixty Seconds says
A couple of solutions here. (1) etch your cat with VIN number. (2) deport all illegal immigrants. The same ones that steal all the wires out of street lighting and raid your recycling bins.