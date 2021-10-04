Book sale coming to Palmdale City Library Oct. 16

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library and Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd.

On sale will be a large selection of gently used, like-new books in many different genres including bestsellers, biographies, cookbooks, craft & hobby, history, mystery, self-help, children’s books, along with DVDs, CDs, audio books, and more all at great prices. All proceeds go to support Palmdale City Library events and programs.

“This will be a ‘bag’ book sale, meaning that bags will be provided in three sizes for a cost of $8, $4, or $2,” said Friends board member Sonia Frehn. “Each bag purchased can then be filled with as many books/items that fit. Additionally, everyday book bargains can be found at the Friends Bookshelf Kiosk in the Library.”

“The Library is very excited to host and co-sponsor a used book sale again, in partnership with our Friends organization,” said Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “It’s been a long time coming, but we look forward to providing this opportunity for our community members to come-in and claim some new literary treasures.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.FriendsofPalmdaleLibrary.org.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

