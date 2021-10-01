Palmdale joins national Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is joining the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance to help raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity in Palmdale and across the nation.

Held each October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month encourages everyone to take increased ownership of enhanced online activity and the important security practices that come along with it.

“The city of Palmdale is proud to partner with the CISA and NCSA for Cybersecurity Awareness Month to educate and get the word out about how to #BeCyberSmart,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

The City will share information on its social media platforms of the importance of staying safe online. The overall theme of “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart” serves to encourage individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.

“The virtual safety of our community, and, ultimately, our nation, depends on our personal online safety practices,” said Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

Throughout the month of October, residents can learn how to:

— Be Cyber Smart – Take simple actions to keep their digital lives secure.

— Fight the Phish! – Highlight the dangers of phishing attempts, which can lead to ransomware or other malware attacks, and how to report suspicious emails.

— Explore. Experience. Share. – Learn how to become a cybersecurity professional.

— Think Cybersecurity First – Explore how cybersecurity and staying safe online is increasingly important as our world continues to operate virtually for so much of work and play.

“Our IT team is working hard to keep the City safe as possible from cyberattacks which are a reality of the modern technological world we live in,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy “We should all approach cybersecurity with care in owning, securing, and protecting all our online accounts and information.”

“Be sure to follow the City of Palmdale on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout October for tips, resources, and more information on staying safe online,” said Palmdale’s IT Manager Stuart Thompson.

For more information on Cybersecurity Awareness Month, visit https://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

