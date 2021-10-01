Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a first-in-the-nation mandate Friday requiring eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes at public and private schools.
The requirement, however, will not take effect right away. The mandate will be phased in beginning the school term after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full authorization for the vaccine’s use on children aged 12 and over, meaning the policy likely won’t take effect until next year, potentially not until the fall, beginning with kids in grades 7 and up.
The requirement for students in kindergarten through sixth grade will not take effect until a vaccine receives approval for younger children. The Pfizer vaccine is currently fully authorized for people aged 16 and up. It is offered only under an emergency-use authorization for those aged 12-15.
Newsom said religious and medical exemptions will be permitted under the state’s mandate. The mandate will also apply to all school staff as soon as it kicks in for students. School teachers and staff in the state are already required to be either vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing.
The mandate will eliminate the testing option.
“While there continues to be encouraging signs and continuing to see progress with more and more people who maybe were on the fence, that are now getting the vaccine … there’s still a struggle to get to where we need to go, and that means we need to do more and we need to do better,” Newsom said while making the announcement Friday.
6 comments for "Newsom mandates COVID vaccines for students to attend in-person instruction"
BeeCee says
Not sure this should/can be done through executive fiat.
If I’m not mistaken previous vaccination mandates for children (which there are) were passed through legislation.
It’s quite apparent that this government is completely controlled and bought by the teachers unions.
Not sure they will get the result they are looking for.
ThalShallConform says
Get down on your knees and Bow to the Dictator! Soon, your kids will be mandated to take CRT, watch Mandated State Approved Social Media, be taught Socialism (already in the works), and serve the Democratic Socialist Party as we see fit! Our plan is working!! You shall conform to our demands! Thank You everyone who voted against the recall to support our agenda of control!
Tim Scott says
Sure man. There’s been vaccine mandates longer than I have been alive, which is a long freakin’ time, but if you wanna go all “sign of the apocalypse” drama go ahead and knock yourself out.
You look ridiculous though, just so you know.
William says
Hey, you ThalShall….
In case you’ve noticed or are paying attention at all, the Democrats can’t even agree amongst themselves on some of the bills.
An, you think they will control everyone’s lives. They can’t control Manchin or Simena.
Boy, the 6th grade is gonna be difficult for ya.
I suspect that you like most of your ilk wouldn’t experience freedom if it sat on your face. You folks are imprisoned in your own minds and you think everyone else is doing it to ya.
Bob says
If kids require vaccinations so should teachers, law enforcement, and first responders
Matt says
Ummmm….. Are u new to California? They already are, but some of their unions are trying to fight it in court.