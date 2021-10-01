LASD seeking public help to find woman reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a bipolar woman who was reported missing in August in Lancaster.

Ashley Dalton, 34, was last seen about 2 p.m. Aug. 1, 2021, in the 44600 block of Valley Central Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Dalton is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

“She suffers from depression and is bipolar,” a sheriff’s statement said.

Dalton has been known to frequent Lancaster, Palmdale, Victorville and San Bernardino.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

