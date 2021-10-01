“Embracing Change, Creating Opportunities”: AV EDGE virtual Fall Forum set for Oct. 6

The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host its 2021 Fall Forum on Oct. 6, featuring an interactive panel of experts who will share invaluable insights, real life challenges and successes that can be applied to all business disciplines.

Due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held virtually, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Registered attendees will be able to view the conference live on Zoom or at avedgeca.org.

Attendees will engage with an array of industry and subject matter experts who will share their insights on navigating ever-changing business environments, and how they have each created opportunities to grow their businesses and employees.

“Anyone doing business for either large industry or small entrepreneurial business continues to face unprecedented challenges,” said AV EDGE President Bret Banks. “… Individuals that invest in this two-hour conference will certainly yield perceptive returns.”

This year’s event will be moderated by longtime broadcast television anchor Jeff Michael. The conference will feature executive expert panelists covering commercial and residential real estate, aerospace/defense, and state and federal legislative updates. It will also address the digital divide that exists among various segments of the community.

Recently added to the list of topics is the dire water challenge now facing all businesses and residents of California, as everyone prepares for possible water reduction mandates.

Featured panelists include:

Matthew Knudson Assistant General Manager of Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency

Assistant General Manager of Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Harvey Holloway of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty

of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Keny Terracciano of RE/MAX All Pro

of RE/MAX All Pro Dr. David “Jester” Smith, Director of Plant 42

Director of Plant 42 Congressman Mike Garcia

Assemblyman Tom Lackey

Bill Allen, President and CEO of Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation.

Attendees will also hear a message from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and State Senator Scott Wilk.

“As what is becoming a tradition with the AV EDGE conferences, our attendees will have the opportunity to engage with our expert panelists and walk away with shared best practices from successful leaders who have a proven track record of embracing challenges while growing opportunities within their work space. We’ll also have a couple of surprises that will add to our attendee’s experience,” said AV EDGE Executive Director Ronda Perez.

How to register

Early registration is $29.00 and ends on Oct. 4. Standard event pricing is $49.00. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 5. To register, or for additional details, visit avedgeca.org or call 661-441-2957. A recording will be made available to paid attendees after the event has ended.

[Information via news release from AV EDGE.]

