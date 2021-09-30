Worker pleads not guilty to stealing blank COVID-19 vaccination cards

A former Los Angeles County contract worker pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing hundreds of blank vaccination cards from a COVID- 19 vaccination center.

Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 46, of Las Vegas, was charged June 9 with a felony count of grand theft.

Ahmed allegedly stole more than 500 vaccination cards, which have a value of at least $15 each if illegally sold, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.

Officials determined April 27 that blank vaccine cards had been stolen from the vaccination site where Ahmed was assigned to work, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, La Verne police said 528 blank COVID-19 vaccine cards were recovered in the suspect’s hotel room.

Ahmed — described by police as a non-clinical, contracted employee — was arrested April 27. He was released the same day, according to jail records.

“Selling fraudulent and stolen vaccine cards is illegal, immoral and puts the public at risk of exposure to a deadly virus,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement in June announcing the case.

–