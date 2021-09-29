“Structure” opens at MOAH Oct. 2

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History on Wednesday announced the opening of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions featuring artists HK Zamani, Kimberly Brooks, Chelsea Dean, Mela M, Matjames Metson, Jim Richard, and Cinta Vidal. Additionally, pieces by Coleen Sterritt from MOAH’s permanent collection will be on display.

Structure explores the various ways in which humans organize their mental and physical spaces through art and architecture. Throughout the exhibition, time operates as a unique type of structure itself — a river flowing from past to present to future — from which these artists draw inspiration. The opening reception for Structure is on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the exhibition will remain on display until Dec. 26, 2021.

The public is invited to participate in several programs throughout the duration of Structure, including an artist talk titled ‘Body and Immaterial: A Conversation of Sculpture and Painting’ with Dr. jill moniz, Annie Buckley, and exhibiting artist HK Zamani on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Artist Kimberly Brooks is co-hosting a book signing at MOAH on Oct. 17, beginning at 1 p.m., in celebration of her recently-published book, The New Oil Painting: Your Essential Guide to Materials and Safe Practices, which is available for purchase from The Vault Store inside the museum.

In addition to these events, the staff-guided Architecture Walking Tour of The BLVD offers an in-depth look at the history, design, and contemporary use of local structures. The walking tour takes place on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., and is also available for download for guests that want to experience The BLVD’s architectural history outside of the scheduled tour.

MOAH is open Tuesday – Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. To learn more about the exhibit and artists, visit www.lancastermoah.org/structure.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

