Live mural demonstrations, artists, living water statues to be featured at Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation department has announced the roster of artists and muralists who will be featured at the fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique art extravaganza, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Admission and parking are free.

Featured muralists include Carlos Mendoza, Donna Weil, Kris Holladay and Xochilt Garcia. They will create new masterpieces “live” during Kaleidoscope as attendees watch and meander through the Amphitheater grounds.

“Viewers will be mesmerized as these artists create spectacular works of art right before their eyes,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith. “It truly will be a sight to behold.”

A collection of over a dozen artists will host “mini-studios” where they will showcase original works, host demonstrations, answer questions, and offer pieces of one-of-a-kind art for sale. Scheduled to appear are A-mase-Collaboration, Blazing Star Arts, Cynthia Ann Swan, Elizabeth Anne Kennedy, Erin Killian Pottery, Kristina Holladay, Noelle Martin, Nord Skogen Studio, Pepe Melan, SD Graphics, The Creative Dork, The Funky Moon, and The Party Artist.

Student, novice, and hobbyist artists are also a part of the festival, with works on display in the ArtLight Exhibit.

Also coming to Kaleidoscope will be the Living Water Statues, where water pours forth from the fingertips of lovely fountain features from a pool, evoking the glorious sculpture of the Italian Renaissance in a dynamic and engaging water display.

“Kaleidoscope has taken art to new heights in the High Desert with its variety, quality, diversity, and commitment to providing both the artist and viewer a unique personal experience,” Smith noted.

Along with artistic displays and demonstrations, Kaleidoscope entertaining musical acts. Among the talent that will take the Palmdale Amphitheater stage are Irish/Celtic performers Paddy’s Pig, Latin jazz artist Louie Beltran Cruz, playful folk/bluegrass/Dixieland entertainers High-D Boys, original world guitar sounds by Incendio, and classic soul/Motown powerhouse Stone Soul.

Food and drink are also part of Kaleidoscope’s experience. Attendees will have offerings from several food trucks, while the Art of the Vine and Art of the Brew Craft Beer exhibits offer both flavorful and fresh locally crafted beverages. There also will be a Fresh Made Market featuring handmade crafts and culinary items.

For more information, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

