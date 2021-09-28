Lancaster Station’s Community Advisory Committee to hold town hall Sept. 29

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee will host a town hall meeting this Wednesday to present its six-month report and to address other community-related issues.

It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Antelope Valley Partner’s for Health, located at at 44226 10th Street West in Lancaster.

“The CAC will be presenting a copy of the AV Monitoring team’s six-month report, followed by dialogue of the community’s concerns,” organizers stated in a news release. “Stop by to meet our new captain, John Lecrivain, and your patrol deputies, as we share information about domestic violence issues, vehicle thefts and community resources.”

No RSVP is necessary to attend the town hall. Attendees may pre-submit questions by emailing lbgreen@lasd.org, and the committee will answer as many questions as it can that evening.

“This is our community, let’s work together to make it the best it can be,” organizers said.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect at the meeting.

