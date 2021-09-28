CSUB celebrates 50th anniversary finale and second annual Giving Day

California State University, Bakersfield is wrapping up a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary with a finale event this Friday.

The virtual event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and will be broadcast on KGET 17 and streamed on KGET’s and CSUB’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It will include a State of the University address from President Lynnette Zelezny as well as a presentation from CSUB leadership regarding the future of the university.

“During our 50th anniversary celebration, the mission of our university has become incredibly personal to everyone in the CSUB family,” President Zelezny said. “The quest to expand opportunities and access to higher education was that dream that inspired our founders to advocate for CSUB, and that dream guides us to this day. With gratitude in our hearts for our champions and community, we are looking ahead to the next 50 years. We are on the rise!”

On Oct. 1, 1970, students attended their first day of classes at CSUB. These Roadrunners are among approximately 60,000 alumni who have transformed their lives at the university.

Since that day nearly 51 years ago, CSUB has grown to enroll more than 11,000 students and provide more than 55 degree programs across four schools and two campuses.

The university kicked off the anniversary celebration last October with an event featuring Sir Richard Branson and has held several events in the fall and spring related to the anniversary, such as the President’s Student Leadership Academy and a conversation with the authors of “Rising: The First Fifty Years at California State University, Bakersfield.” For more information about the 50th anniversary, visit CSUB’s website.

Giving Day

In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary Finale, CSUB will also hold its second annual Giving Day on Oct. 1 from midnight to 11:59 p.m., giving campus and community members 24 hours to donate to the university.

CSUB aims to reach at least 575 donors during the digital fundraising marathon. During last year’s Giving Day, the university raised nearly $125,000 from more than 500 donors located in 21 states throughout the nation, as well as Canada.

“One of the greatest gifts a person can ever give is hope,” said Director of Annual Giving and Stewardship Daniel Rodela. “This fall, the spirit of generosity that resides in our community will manifest itself once more during our second-annual Giving Day and give our students hope.”

More than 65% of CSUB students need financial assistance to attend school. On Giving Day, anyone can donate to the areas on campus they are most passionate about.

Giving Day includes several challenges that unlock gifts for reaching certain donor milestones. For example, if CSUB reaches its goal of 575 donors on Giving Day, President Zelezny will unlock $50,000 to support student research. Other challenges aim to support CSUB’s social justice initiatives, Nursing Department and Roadrunner Scholarship Fund, among others. A full list of challenges can be found here.

To support Giving Day, you can:

Donate to your favorite area on campus on Oct. 1 by visiting givingday.csub.edu.

Register to become a Giving Day ambassador, where you will obtain a unique URL which tracks how many donors and dollars you raise through your promotions.

Promote Giving Day on social media using the hashtag #CSUBGivingDay.

[Information via news release from California State University, Bakersfield.]

