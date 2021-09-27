Man fatally wounded at Palmdale apartment complex publicly identified

PALMDALE – Authorities Monday publicly identified a 35-year-old man who was fatally wounded in the parking lot of a Palmdale apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired found a man, now identified as Garrett Newell of Palmdale, down in the parking lot, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

“Firefighters and paramedics responded and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Alfred said.

There were reports that two male juveniles were seen running away at the time of the shooting, he said.

“We know the victim appeared to have left a local fast food place,” Alfred said. “He actually exited his vehicle prior to parking.”

Newell lived at the apartment complex, the lieutenant said.

The gun used in the shooting was not recovered at the scene, and no suspects had been arrested as of Monday, the LASD said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Newell leaves behind a wife and three daughters, according to an online fundraiser for his burial expenses. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-garrett-newell-family

Previous related story: Man shot to death at Palmdale apartment complex

–