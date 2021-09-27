Authorities ID man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies near Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities Monday identified an armed suspect who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies following a pursuit in the Lancaster area.

Barry Ross, 34, of Lancaster, died at a hospital following the shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 23, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The incident began around 4:10 p.m. at the Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, located at 45045 Fifth Street East.

Deputies responded to a call about a man was brandishing a firearm and pointing it at passing vehicles and park visitors, said Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A sheriff’s department helicopter crew spotted the man, who got into a white vehicle and drove off, Arteaga said. The man then drove west on Avenue B into a dirt parking lot at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway, where deputies approached in an armored rescue vehicle.

Authorities said the man pointed a firearm at the sheriff’s helicopter and at approaching deputies, and they opened fire, mortally wounding him.

No deputies or civilians were injured.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

