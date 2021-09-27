AJCC to host recruitment event for future transitions

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Hwy. in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event for support staff for Future Transitions, Inc., on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Available positions include in-home educators, direct support professionals, and area coordinator assistants. Registration on Eventbrite is required at https://futuretranstitionsincrecruitment.eventbrite.com

Qualified candidates should have a high school diploma or GED, a valid California driver’s license, and CPR certification within 30 days of hire. Experience working with people with developmental disabilities is preferred.

For more information, contact Alexis Campbell at 818-370-1206 or alexis.campbell@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

