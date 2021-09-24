Palmdale celebrates National Women’s Health & Fitness Day at Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a National Women’s Health & Fitness Day event next week at Domenic Massari Park.

It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

The event is free for women of all ages. Activities will be noncompetitive and include walking events, exercise demonstrations, a fun obstacle course and health information.

Representatives from Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, and FitChow will be on hand to provide resources for women, and Fit4Mom of Palmdale will host a walking group.

The event is organized nationally by the Health Information Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for consumer health information professionals. It is held the last Wednesday in September as part of National Women’s Health & Fitness Week celebrations throughout the United States.

“Come join us as we celebrate the nation’s largest annual health event to promote the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women,” said Palmdale Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

