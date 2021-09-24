Musical acts announced for Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, has announced its lineup of musical performers when it returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater next month.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, the Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.

Among the musical acts taking the stage will be Irish/Celtic performers Paddy’s Pig, Latin jazz artist Louie Cruz Beltran, playful folk/bluegrass/Dixieland entertainers High-D Boys, original world guitar sounds by Incendio, and classic soul/Motown powerhouse Stone Soul.

“Kaleidoscope is a community favorite event that features unique artful experiences, including local and regional artisans, live musical entertainment, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer, and wine,” said Palmdale Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith. “Our lineup of diverse musical entertainment will be sure to impress.”

In addition to musical entertainment, Kaleidoscope will offer a wide variety of artisan displays, original works, and live art demonstrations, including specular works of art created by muralists on site. The peaceful sounds of the Living Water Statues will bring another dimension to the event, while professional artists will present their works and offer demonstrations in their respective booths. Works by student, novice, and hobbyist artists will be on display in the ArtLight exhibit, and people of all ages and skill levels may try their hand at painting at the free Brush Strokes classes.

Attendees will have offerings from several food trucks, while the Art of the Wine and Art of the Brew Craft Beer exhibits will offer both flavorful and fresh locally crafted beverages.

For more information, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–