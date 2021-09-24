Man dies after being shot by deputies in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man died Thursday after he was shot by deputies following a pursuit in Lancaster, authorities said.

The incident began around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, located at 45045 Fifth Street East.

Deputies responded to a call about a man brandishing a firearm in the park and pointing it at passing vehicles and park visitors, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“An LASD helicopter flew overhead, saw the suspect get into a white vehicle and leave the location, and the helicopter began following the vehicle,” the news release states.

The suspect drove westbound on Avenue B into a dirt parking lot located at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway. Then deputies, utilizing an armored rescue vehicle, approached the suspect’s vehicle, according to the news release.

“At that time, the suspect pointed a firearm at the helicopter above and the approaching deputies in the armored response vehicle, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was immediately treated at the scene for his injuries. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release. His name was not immediately released.

No deputies or civilians were injured, and a handgun deputies say belonged to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

No additional information on the incident was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

