Man who barricaded himself shot by deputies in Lancaster

LANCASTER- A suspect was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Lancaster Wednesday night after he allegedly pointed a rifle at deputies while barricaded inside a vehicle, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on the 500 block of West Avenue J-12 in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to the location regarding a known criminal threats suspect who was seated in a vehicle, the news release states.

“When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, they observed him holding a rifle. The suspect became uncooperative and barricaded himself inside of the vehicle,” the news release states.

“The deputies attempted to negotiate the suspect’s surrender for approximately an hour and a half. During the negotiation, the suspect pointed the rifle at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Detectives are canvassing the area for possible video surveillance and/or witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–