Palmdale Food Truck Rollout returns to Palmdale Auto Mall Sept. 24

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced that a Food Truck Rollout event will take place at the Palmdale Auto Mall on Friday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The food trucks will be parked on Auto Center Drive.

The event will feature some of the best food trucks in the Antelope Valley, including Birria Hernandez, Carbonara, Filthys, Fresh of the Grill, Go Fusion, Kona Ice, Sweet Spoon Creamery, Lulu’s Tamales, Refi Snacks, Izzy’s Taco House, Refi’s Snacks, KCA Gourmet Catering, Tacos El Afro, and Churros Los Primos.

“These rollout events have been great and well received by the community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Start off your weekend right with some great food and fun.”

“As we get ready to enjoy the beautiful fall weather in the AV, stop by the Auto Mall on Friday and enjoy some of the best food trucks around,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

For more information contact Palmdale’s Economic Development department at 661-267-5125 or economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

