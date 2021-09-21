The Antelope Valley Times

Legacy Commons to host rummage sale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, will host a rummage sale on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All rummage sales proceeds will be donated to the Legacy Commons Advisory Board for use in various activities and events. Donations of new or gently used items may be dropped off at Legacy Commons on Wednesday, Sept. 29, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“Stop by for some great deals on clothes, small appliances, knickknacks, and all sorts of items,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “It will be a lot of fun and it’s for a great cause—our active seniors!”

For more information, call 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

