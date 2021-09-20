Two men stabbed outside establishment in Lancaster

LANCASTER – An assailant stabbed two men Saturday outside what authorities called an “establishment” in Lancaster, leaving one in critical condition and the other in stable condition at a hospital.

Deputies were called at 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, to the 700 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, where they found an 18-year-old man down in the street suffering from apparent stab wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by a friend, where he was listed in stable condition.

Both victims are friends and were leaving the establishment on Lancaster Boulevard, where words were exchanged with the suspect, who was standing outside the location. A fight erupted and both men were stabbed by the suspect, who was last seen running away eastbound on Lancaster Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said.

Officials said the attack does not appear to be gang-related.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

