Palmdale City Library offers multiple ways for patrons to connect

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is making available some new and expanded ways for people to connect with people and information sources online, thanks to additional grant funding.

“As a community gathering place and community focal point, helping people to connect with other people, as well as to information sources and technological tools, is an important part of the services that we provide,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “With a Palmdale City Library card, our customers now have access to even more ways to stay connected.”

Through City of Palmdale funding, the Library recently doubled the number of its Mi-Fi devices available for check out. These devices allow users to connect to the internet offsite for free. Funding from the State Library of California, in cooperation with the Southern California Library Cooperative, has also provided the Library with new Chromebook computers, available for check-out with a valid Library card and G-mail account.

Finally, a California Public Utilities Commission grant enabled the Library to obtain several laptop computers loaded with useful Microsoft software programs for in-library use. These are available for up to four hours of use at a time.

“We encourage our community members to take advantage of these technological tools available to them with their Palmdale City Library card,” added Shupe. “If someone doesn’t have a card yet, we can easily help them with that as well.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–