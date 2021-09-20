Man shot to death at Palmdale apartment complex

PALMDALE – A man was fatally wounded in the parking lot of a Palmdale apartment complex Sunday night and two juvenile males were seen running away, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responding to a gunshot victim call found a 32-year-old male unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the news release. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time; however, two juvenile Hispanic males were seen running away from the scene at the time of the shooting,” the news release states.

“We know the victim appeared to have left a local fast food place,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told sources at the scene. “He actually exited his vehicle prior to parking.”

The victim lived at the apartment complex, the lieutenant said.

Detectives were investigating whether the victim witnessed the juveniles breaking into vehicles or whether robbery was the motive for the shooting, Alfred said.

The gun used in the shooting was not recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–