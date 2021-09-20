Firefighters work to extend containment of brush fire in Gorman

GORMAN – Firefighters in the Gorman area are working to clear vegetation around a brush fire sparked by a burning big rig ahead of with Santa Ana winds forecast.

The Emigrant Fire has burned 255 acres since Friday, Sept. 17, and was last reported 60% contained by lines of cleared vegetation, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 3 p.m. Tuesday for Los Angeles County mountains except the Santa Monica Range, including Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg. Dry Santa Ana winds of 20 mph to 30 mph were forecast with gusts up to 50 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor.

The fire remained a potential threat to a high-pressure natural gas line, power transmission lines, homes in the area and the movement of big rigs on interstate 5, forest officials said.

The 260 firefighters assigned to the Emigrant Fire were expected to continue to construct and improve lines around the perimeter and knock down hot spots, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:45 p.m. Friday near the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road, according to the Angeles National Forest.

It was initially reported at about 1 to 5 acres and was started by a burning big rig that stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes of Interstate 5 were reopened while Vista Del Lago Road and both exits remained closed. Motorists were asked to drive carefully in the area because firefighting efforts and helicopters visible from the freeway could be distracting.

“Just like in the #EmigrantFire, 47% of fires on #AngelesNF are started by a vehicle fire that spreads to the brush,” forest officials tweeted.