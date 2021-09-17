Palmdale road construction updates [Sept. 20-Sept. 26]

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPT. 20 THROUGH SEPT. 26, 2021.

Barrel Springs Parking Lot

Intermittent parking lot closures in the Barrel Springs parking lot on the west side of 25th Street East north of Pearblossom Highway for parking lot grading.

5th Street West and Auto Center Drive

New Traffic Pattern. The traffic signal at the intersection has been turned on as of 08-25-2021 and is no longer a 4-way stop. Please drive carefully.

Avenue S from 45th Street East to 50th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S for resurfacing work and median improvements, including intermittent closures of left turn lanes on 47th Street East / SR-138. Traffic control may be left in place overnight. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays. Please consider an alternate east/west route such as Avenue R, Palmdale Blvd, or Pearblossom Hwy.

Avenue S Park and Ride

Intermittent parking space closures on the south and east side of the parking lot on the south side of Avenue S for tree trimming.

Sierra Highway at Barrel Springs Road

Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1000’ north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Taintor Road between Delacour Drive and Hendon Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue S between Cemetery Road and 30th Street East

Crews and equipment will be present on Avenue S for nighttime striping work. Please slow down for safety and expect minor delays.

Avenue S, west of 25th Street East

Intermittent lane closures of the eastbound #2 lane of Avenue S for tree removal and maintenance. Please slow down and expect delays.

25th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard and Elizabeth Lake Road Crews and equipment will be present on 25th Street West for nighttime striping work. Please slow down for safety and expect minor delays.

Avenue T between 65th Street East and 70th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th Street East for storm drain installation. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue O-8 and 11th Street West

Intermittent lane closure for utility and street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Citywide Local Street Rehabilitation Project (PN 806)

The City of Palmdale has hired Manhole Adjusting, Inc. to implement our yearly residential road Cape Seal treatment program which will be done in various neighborhoods throughout the City. Everyone affected will receive a notice explaining the general process and a detailed notice identifying any street closures. This is a multistage project that will restrict on-street parking during the surface preparation phase and require day-time street closures during the chip seal and slurry seal phases. Residents may be required to park a short distance from their home or immediate street while the work phase is completed, as will be indicated on the no-parking signs. Please follow the times and dates shown on the no parking signs and please note that all streets will be open at the end of the work day. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this important street maintenance may cause. Please contact Manhole Adjusting, Inc. directly at (323) 558-8000 regarding any questions or concerns.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call the public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

