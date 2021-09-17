Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, March “For Respect and Papers” happening this Saturday in the AV

LANCASTER — The Salva Organization, in partnership with the city of Lancaster, will host its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster.

The free event will feature a resource fair, games, food, folkloric dance, and musical performances by Sonora Dinamita, Los Cadetes, and other popular bands.

The California Department of Public Health’s VaccinateALL58 campaign will also be on-site providing free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.

The event will be preceded by a 12k march “For Respect and Papers,” organized to bring awareness to the more than 12 million undocumented individuals in the United States without immigration status.

“For the past four decades, the United States has not passed an immigration reform. There are more than 12 million individuals living here without legal status or a pathway to citizenship,” organizers said in a news release. “The Antelope Valley is composed of about 44.7 percent Hispanic, making it the biggest ethnic group in the area. Many know of someone who has experienced limited accessibility to resources and services due to lack of status, language barriers, and other obstacles,”

The march “For Respect and Papers” will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Home Depot Parking Lot, located at 340 West Avenue P in Palmdale. The demonstrators will stop in front of the offices of Antelope Valley’s elected representatives — including Congressman Mike Garcia, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger — to express their grievances and call for support.

“Recently the United States Senate has passed a $3.4 trillion budget, setting up a platform for an immigration reform. Now is the time to mobilize the Latinx communities and call our allies to walk in solidarity,” organizers said.

The two events were organized to recognize the contributions made by the local Latinx community while bringing awareness to the barriers they face. For more information on these events, visit https://salvaorganization.org/.

[Information via news release from the Salva Organization.]

