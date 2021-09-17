CHLA, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital get cancer research grants

Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers, Thursday announced the winners of 64 childhood cancer research and programmatic grants totaling $13 million, with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital among the recipients.

The grants, which are focused on improving outcomes for children battling cancer, include 22 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 22 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 20 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.

CHLA and UCLA Mattel were among the $300,000 grant recipients, and a CHLA researcher also was recognized in the $200,000 grant category.

“Every September, we reinforce our commitment in the fight against childhood cancer by raising awareness and spreading hope. We spread hope by providing critical funding to the doctors and researchers working tirelessly to find new cures and improve care for children battling cancer,” said Scott Stark, chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of South Point Hyundai in Austin, Texas.

“We congratulate this year’s grant award winners and commend them for bringing hope to children battling cancer and their families,” he said. “We will fight until every child diagnosed with cancer can survive. We win with hope.”

Since 1998, Hyundai and its dealers have awarded more than $185 million to help end childhood cancer through Hyundai Hope On Wheels.

The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are competitive research grants that are peer-reviewed by a medical advisory committee comprised of pediatric oncologists from children’s hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The grants are open to U.S.-based Children’s Oncology Group member institutions.

The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children’s hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.

–