AVTA resumes regular local and commuter service schedules

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will resume full local and commuter service next week, the agency announced Friday.

AVTA’s Local Transit Routes will return to their regular schedule on Monday, Sept. 20. Route 8, servicing the Palmdale and Lancaster campuses of Antelope Valley College, will have a minor schedule modification to provide improved opportunity charging of AVTA’s electric bus on this route.

Additionally, Commuter Service Routes 785, 786, 787, and the Transporter Route 790 will return to full service. Commuter route schedules have been changed to adopt recommendations made by the Regional Transit Plan and approved by the AVTA Board of Directors in 2019, but delayed due to the pandemic.

Route 785, Runs 4 and 5 have been merged into one run.

Route 785, Runs 8 and 9 have been merged into one run.

Route 786, Runs 4 and 5 have been merged into one run.

Route 787, Runs 7, 8, and 9 have been merged into one run.

“AVTA’s return to full local and commuter service levels are a big part of helping Antelope Valley residents and businesses return to normal routines,” stated AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “Be assured that AVTA will continue to uphold the health and safety of our passengers and employees as our top priority.”

Routes 747 and 748 will not resume service to Edwards Air Force Base and Mojave Air and Space Port on Sept. 20. AVTA is currently working to resume these routes as soon as possible.

Passengers may visit the AVTA website to download the new Local Transit Service and Commuter Service maps and schedules brochures. New schedules can also be picked up at the AVTA office in Lancaster. New printed schedules will be placed in AVTA vehicles on Sept. 20.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–