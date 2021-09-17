AV Fair cancelled due to logistics of COVID-19 safety protocols

LANCASTER – The 2021 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, was cancelled, organizers announced Friday, saying that new mandates from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health caused too many logistical problems.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health announced this week that effective Oct. 7, outdoor events with more than 10,000 people must require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.
The fair typically takes place over 10 days in August but was moved to eight days in October to accommodate COVID-19 health and safety protocols and mandates. The event also was also scaled back to have a reduced number of vendors, exhibitors and concessionaires, and the arena concert series was already cancelled.
“While our staff and volunteers have made countless changes and efforts to hold this event safely, the continued obstacles Los Angeles County Health Department imposes on safe, outdoor events like ours forces us to make this very difficult decision,” said Antelope Valley Fair & Event Board President Drew Mercy.
“Despite our community’s incredible efforts in coming together on every front, with support of this year’s AV Fair and the numerous changes made, doing their part to keep infection rates down in the Antelope Valley, and working together to safely gather at events — this is today’s outcome. These new mandates prohibit us from providing our fair attendees the experiences they have come to expect, enjoy and deserve. We’re working closely with our vendors, concessionaires and others to help minimize the impact this decision has to their business,” Mercy said.
People who have already purchased tickets will receive automatic refunds.
“The health and well-being of our community has and always will be our top priority. We’ve been carefully preparing this year’s event with stringent safety protocols at the forefront of all of our planning. However, these recent Los Angeles County mandates are the tipping point in terms of resources, forecasting reduced attendance and other burdens that impact our ability to move forward,” said Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs.
“Saying we’re disappointed is an understatement. We sincerely appreciate how our fair fans, sponsors, concessionaires, vendors, exhibitors and volunteers have supported us through these last two very tumultuous years,” Jacobs added.
–
7 comments for "AV Fair cancelled due to logistics of COVID-19 safety protocols"
Alby says
If 10,000 locals (regardless of political views for god sakes) quit giving a damn about the politics of airbourne viruses and just went to the fair and chose to have fun and let go, will the Governor hire 20,000 big black security gaurds to man-handle people out of the facility so that he may have a nice restaurant experience after? Would he be bold to mandate it all if he didn’t have paid pappa bears to wipe after him. Would the local energy companies that power this town at our expense have the heart to power it all down and stop the fun? Are big gorilla politics gonna dictate where and how people should breath and socialize? To Those that love this nonessential job of enforcing communities to wear masks and get shots and keep far distance (when they were too chicken to deal with their personal problems among themselves and the prior communities that they left behind to “discover” and drain another one for a government paycheck), such ways are gonna set these minorities back another 100 years into a mental slavery and segregation that Newsom/Obama voters created for themselves and there isn’t gonna be NO Martin Luther King to plead for an equality on their behalf because the nonsense is being revealed as we live in a digital era where nonsense is being accounted for by Americans of all races that choose not to go backwards anymore. Put the crackpipe down, change that sweaty soiled security gaurd oufit to a janitor outfit and grab a broom and clean your community while getting re-educated to get a better job that benefits American Industries let alone themselves.
Tim Scott says
Wow. Alby finally drops the mask and goes straight up white power racist. I guess the honesty is a small flower of refreshing in the overall disgusting dung heap of bigotry…
Waah! says
LOL. Imagine being upset because you cant go to the AV Fair.
Tim Scott says
I can remember looking forward to the fair all year…because at the time it was literally the only thing to do in the AV.
William says
No funnel cake. Oh, my.
Tim Scott says
I’m not a resident, and unlike Wrecks I won’t cheat on that.
Bull says
MORE BULLCRAP. Why are corrupt politicians in California