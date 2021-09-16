New re-homing program aims to keep pets out of shelters

A free online program has been launched to allow people who need to find new homes for their pets to match up with prospective owners without the animals having to be turned in at a shelter, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control announced Thursday.

“Surrendering pets to an animal care center can be a distressing experience for pet parents and stressful for their animals,” said Marcia Mayeda, the department’s director. “By using ‘Home to Home,’ pet parents can work directly with potential new adopters, communicate more thoroughly about their pet’s needs and find a great new home for their pet.”

The Home to Home website — laco-lanc.home-home.org/rehome/ — is part of a program used among animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States, officials said.

Pet owners who need to find a new home for their pet can fill out a brief online form, upload a picture and submit it to the website, while prospective new pet owners can use the search tool to look for dogs, cats or other animals at laco-lanc.home-home.org/findapet/.

The website currently lists dogs, cats, a rabbit, a hamster and a rooster.

County officials noted that the pet postings will be promoted through Facebook and on a Department of Animal Care and Control website to try to get word out to the community about the program, which they say will make transitions into new homes easier for pets and leave the shelters with more resources available to animals with no other options, including strays and those suffering from neglect or abuse.

Pets can still be surrendered to animal care centers, officials said.

“Ultimately, we want to help pet owners make the best decision for their pet and their family, by providing resources, information and a helping hand,” Mayeda said.

–